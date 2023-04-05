New scam targets small businesses through unexpected invoices

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As new scams continue to emerge, the Better Business Bureau has warned Kansans about one that targets small businesses through unexpected invoices.

The Better Business Bureau says on Wednesday, April 4, that small business owners may have encountered a fake invoice. It said phony bills have long been a tactic of scammers. However, recently, it has seen a rise in a new version of the old scam.

In this version, the BBB said con artists pretend to be a service the business may actually use - Geek Squad, which is owned by Best Buy. After a scam Geek Squad invoice is received, it claims the receiver will owe hundreds for an annual subscription that is about to auto-renew. The email could include a PDF version of the invoice and a number to call to cancel.

The Bureau said when panicked callers use the number provided, a “customer service agent” answers and pretend to help with the cancellation. They may offer a refund or ask to confirm accurate bank account information to process the request.

If this sensitive information is given to the scammer, the BBB said fraudsters will likely gain access to accounts and withdraw money without consent. Aside from sham phone calls, it said downloading PDFs or clinging links in an email could download malware to the computer and put the user at risk of identity theft.

“The Geek Squad sent an email saying they were going to auto-charge me $422.22 for an annual subscription. I called the number in the email to cancel the renewal. They told me I had to fill out a form, which I did, but when they asked me to click on a specific link on my bank account website, I became suspicious and told them I was going to report a scam. Persistent, they just kept telling me to go to my bank’s website and click the link-- I hung up and deleted the email,” one customer said.

The BBB said fake Geek Squad invoices are not the only version of this scam to keep an eye out for. It said a new iteration looks like a vendor payment request via PayPal, which is similar.

The Bureau gave the following tips to avoid falling prey to a scam:

Be wary of unsolicited emails, especially if business has not been done with the company the employee claims to work for. Even if business is done with a company, be careful if an unauthorized or unexpected email is received. Scammers often impersonate well-known and trusted companies.

Know how invoices will be delivered. If signed up for a service or subscription, as how the company plans to deliver its invoices. This way, no one will be fooled if scammers send a copycat invoice through a different channel.

BBB-accredited businesses are required to adhere to its standards for trust, so look for the BBB Accredited Business Seal.

Train staff to spot a fake invoice. As small business owners, many may not personally look at every invoice from accounts departments. Ensure employees know how to differentiate a real invoice from a scam.

Do not give into scare tactics. Scammers will use a sense of urgency to get victims to give up sensitive information or make payments without thinking. If someone says hundreds will be lost, do not be easily intimidated. Always do property research before transactions are agreed to - especially unexpected ones.

If a consumer has questions, they should always reach out to the company of origin.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.