Military Relations Committee host K-State ROCT at monthly luncheon

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Military Relations Committee held its monthly luncheon today in Manhattan at the Holiday Inn at Campus.

The lunch had Lieutenant Colonel Brad Roush, head of the ROCT department at K-State, speak about how they take students and teach them to be leaders in the army and an overview of the program. They also talked about how they can help the community and the community can help support them as well as a demonstration of a couple of the Pershing Rifles. Roush said many of the students joining have a family connection but they want it to be open to anyone willing to join.

”We do have some that reach out and just want to serve, but part of these engagements here is really to get us out and talk to people that may not have a military affiliation, talking about the importance of talking to people about the Army even if they don’t have a parent in, so I say right now one of our big recruiting challenges is really just getting the word out with people that don’t have a family member that is in the army currently,” said Roush.

Roush also mentioned the full team of Pershing Rifles took third place in nationals for the drills they participate in.

