Man wanted for early April Topeka burglary arrested

Travis Russell
Travis Russell(Topeka Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man wanted for an early April burglary at a Topeka hotel has been arrested.

The Topeka Police Department says the man wanted in connection to an April 1 burglary, Travis L. Russell, 39, of Topeka, has been arrested for his alleged crimes.

The Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections booking report indicates that Russell was booked around 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, on a City of Topeka bench warrant.

Russell is accused of multiple vehicle burglaries and a felony storage trailer theft between midnight and 8:45 a.m. on Saturday at Hyatt Place in Topeka, 6021 SW Sixth Ave.

Russell no longer remains behind bars as his $1,505 bond has been posted.

