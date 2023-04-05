Man sentenced to life for 2017 murder dies behind bars
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man sentenced to life in prison for a 2017 murder has died behind bars.
Kansas Department of Corrections records indicate Anthony Darcy died on March 24. He was 87 years old.
The 84-year-old was sentenced to just over 15 years in prison for the murder of Stephen Snyder, 36, who had bought Darcy’s house and allowed him to live there after the closing.
KDOC documents state he was convicted of murder in the second degree, aggravated assault, and aggravated endangering of a child. Darcy received convictions for aggravated endangering of a child because records state he shot Snyder in front of the victim’s then-eight-year-old son.
Officials have not released information on how Darcy passed away. At the time of his death, Darcy was an inmate at the El Dorado Correctional Facility, according to KDOC information.
