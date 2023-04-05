Man convicted of 1999 murder set for prison release despite pleas from family

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man convicted of a 1999 murder is set to be released from prison despite the pleas of the deceased’s family.

Kansas Department of Corrections records indicate that Timothy A. Lovell, the man convicted of a brutal 1999 murder, is set to be released from jail on Wednesday, April 5.

KDOC’s KASPER inmate tracking system indicates that on Tuesday, Lovell completed his discharge planning.

Lovell was convicted of the 1999 Auburn murder of Amandah Suhr-Lovell. He shot her several times in their front yard while her children helplessly watched. Later her children said Lovell was their stepdad and the only father figure they had never known.

When police arrived at the scene of the shooting, officials said Lovell then shot at them as they attempted to save Suhr-Lovell. She was sent in an air ambulance to a larger hospital, however, she was pronounced dead by medical staff.

Court records show that Lovell pleaded guilty to murder in the first degree for the crime in August of 2000. He was sentenced to 50 years without the possibility of parole for 10 years.

According to the Court, Lovell was granted parole by the Prison Review Board despite the pleas of Suhr-Lovell’s daughters.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.