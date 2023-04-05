Lawrence crews make quick work of late-morning house fire

Crews extinguish a fire at 911 Ohio St. on April 5, 2023.
Crews extinguish a fire at 911 Ohio St. on April 5, 2023.(Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews in Lawrence made quick work of a late-morning blaze at a home near the downtown area.

Lawrence Douglas County Fire Medical says that around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5, crews were called to 911 Ohio St. with reports of a fire.

When officials arrived, they could see flames coming from a side of the building.

LDCFM indicated that no injuries were reported and a cause is not yet known. Officials will remain on the scene to complete their investigation into the cause and origin of the inferno.

