Lawrence crews make quick work of late-morning house fire

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews in Lawrence made quick work of a late-morning blaze at a home near the downtown area.

Lawrence Douglas County Fire Medical says that around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5, crews were called to 911 Ohio St. with reports of a fire.

When officials arrived, they could see flames coming from a side of the building.

LDCFM indicated that no injuries were reported and a cause is not yet known. Officials will remain on the scene to complete their investigation into the cause and origin of the inferno.

