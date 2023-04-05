Kansas forward Jalen Wilson declares for NBA Draft

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) drives up court in the second half of a first-round college...
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) drives up court in the second half of a first-round college basketball game against Howard in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. Kansas won 96-68. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Consensus All-American and 2023 Big 12 Player of the Year Jalen Wilson has declared for the 2023 NBA Draft, he announced via Twitter.

The Jayhawk forward led the Big 12 in scoring (20.1 points/game), rebounding (8.3 rebounds/game) and double-doubles (12) in the 2022-23 season.

The Denton, TX native won multiple awards during the year:

  • Julius Erving Award Recipient
  • Consensus All-America First Team (AP, USBWA, NABC & The Sporting News)
  • Wooden Award Finalist (1 of 5)
  • Naismith Trophy Finalist (1 of 4)
  • Big 12 Player of the Year (Unanimous)
  • All-Big 12 First Team (Unanimous)
  • Big 12 Championship All-Tournament Team
  • Oscar Robertson Trophy Late Season Watch List (1 of 15)
  • 12-5-22 Big 12 Player of the Week
  • Battle 4 Atlantis All-Tournament Team

Wilson is the second Jayhawk to declare for the draft. Freshman guard Gradey Dick declared for the draft Friday, March 31.

