Kansas forward Jalen Wilson declares for NBA Draft
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Consensus All-American and 2023 Big 12 Player of the Year Jalen Wilson has declared for the 2023 NBA Draft, he announced via Twitter.
Thank You, Rock Chalk💙❤️… #TMC🏁 pic.twitter.com/En1zWiK3oT— jwill (@thejalenwilson) April 5, 2023
The Jayhawk forward led the Big 12 in scoring (20.1 points/game), rebounding (8.3 rebounds/game) and double-doubles (12) in the 2022-23 season.
The Denton, TX native won multiple awards during the year:
- Julius Erving Award Recipient
- Consensus All-America First Team (AP, USBWA, NABC & The Sporting News)
- Wooden Award Finalist (1 of 5)
- Naismith Trophy Finalist (1 of 4)
- Big 12 Player of the Year (Unanimous)
- All-Big 12 First Team (Unanimous)
- Big 12 Championship All-Tournament Team
- Oscar Robertson Trophy Late Season Watch List (1 of 15)
- 12-5-22 Big 12 Player of the Week
- Battle 4 Atlantis All-Tournament Team
Wilson is the second Jayhawk to declare for the draft. Freshman guard Gradey Dick declared for the draft Friday, March 31.
