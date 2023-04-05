K-State University holds active shooter training on campus

By Joseph Robben
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State University is hosting a large-scale active shooter training through tomorrow on campus.

They have various scenarios to help tactical teams train. KSUPD said that timing is critical when there is an active shooter and they act immediately. They will always take all calls seriously.

”We’re going to take every call seriously and assume that every call is valid, we’re going to respond appropriately based on the information that we have, it will be a matter of verifying that information and reacting accordingly and working with our other community partners other first responders such as RCPD, MFD, EMS, and KPH to see where we go from there,” said Andrew Moeller, captain for the K-State PD.

Moeller also mentioned that they promote its ALICE program to the public when an active shooter is going on.

