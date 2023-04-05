K-State sophomore honor society welcomes new members

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University’s Silver Key Sophomore Honorary recently inducted 43 new students into the 2023-2024 cohort.

Kansas State University announced that Silver Key members take part in a variety of community service projects throughout the semester. Past projects include hosting children from the Boys and Girls Club at K-State Athletics events, partnering with the K-State Recycling Center, writing cards and making quilts for a local veterans center, collecting donations for the Manhattan Emergency Shelter, highway and neighborhood cleanup, and afternoon visits to Stoneybrook and Meadowlark senior living communities in Manhattan, Kan.

Kansas State University said to be eligible for Silver Key, students need to have at least a 3.0 grade-point average. New members were selected through an application and interview process based on leadership, scholarship, and passion for community service.

The following students were inducted into Silver Key Sophomore Honorary:

Riley Thompson, freshman in psychology, Claflin; James Nobert, sophomore in mechanical engineering, Clyde; Natalie Ostmeyer, freshman in environmental design, Audrey Steinert, sophomore in industrial engineering, and Katrina Turner, sophomore in animal sciences and industry, all from Derby; Hannah Whetstone, freshman in agricultural communications and journalism, Howard; Tate Milton, sophomore in history, Junction City; Kiersten Schmalz, sophomore in business administration, Kansas City; Josh Bichelmeyer, freshman in business administration, Lake Quivira; Alyssa Boudreau, sophomore in biology, Leawood; Kendal Palmgren, sophomore in biology, Manhattan; Holden Artzer, freshman in biomedical engineering, Anna Henige, freshman in elementary education, and Gabrielle Ulvenes, sophomore in open option, all from Olathe.

From Overland Park: Spencer Allen, sophomore in business administration; Sarah Anliker, freshman in biomedical engineering; Matt Holzmeister, sophomore in business administration; Jake Holzmeister, sophomore in business administration; Eva Naab, freshman in psychology; Emily Oppold, freshman in open option; Robert Pavlu, sophomore in open option; and Rebecca Tonkin, freshman in news and sports media.

Zoey Pudenz, sophomore in business administration, Piper; Emerson Nichols, freshman in nutritional sciences, Russell; Nathan Haney, freshman in personal financial planning, and Kaci Jussel, freshman in biology, both from Shawnee; Isabella Matteucci, freshman in biology, Salina; Hannah McCormick, sophomore in architectural engineering, Spring Hill; Katie Zachgo, sophomore in business administration, Wamego; Emily Jones, sophomore in integrative human sciences, Washington.

From Wichita: Abi Nelson, junior in integrative human sciences; Jack O’Malley, sophomore in history; Sarah Sinclair, sophomore in mechanical engineering; and Lillian Taylor, freshman in psychology.

From out of state: Ethan Loftin, freshman in business administration, Brighton, Colo.; BaiLe Dreyfuss, freshman in psychology, Colorado Springs, Colo.; Leanna Scott, freshman in biology, Galena, Ill.; Shayna Vlock, sophomore in business administration, Omaha, Neb.; Mary Miller, freshman in interior design, Papillion, Neb.; Samuel Perry, freshman in history, Hastings, Neb.; Alex Podtburg, freshman in mechanical engineering, Adams, Neb.; Graysen Denning, sophomore in human development and family science, Grapevine, Texas; and Aylyn Tang, freshman in athletic training and rehabilitation sciences, Waco, Texas.

