Investigation opened after extra $1K added to Manhattan man’s Walmart trip

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Manhattan have opened an investigation after an additional $1,000 in charges was added to a man’s card during a Walmart shopping trip.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4, officials were called to the 100 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan with reports of fraud.

When officials arrived, they said a 69-year-old man reported he made a purchase at Walmart and later realized that an additional $1,000 in charges he did not make had been added.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.