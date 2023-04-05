Hiawatha hospice owner charged with promoting prostitution, sexual battery

Jeremy R. L. Stover
Jeremy R. L. Stover(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Hiawatha hospice owner has been charged with three counts of promoting the sale of sexual relations and three counts of sexual battery which involve six separate victims.

Court records indicate that a preliminary examination was held for Jeremy R. Stover, 48, of Hiawatha, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5. During this hearing, officials set a date for an official preliminary hearing to be held at 10 a.m. on June 7.

Hiawatha hospice network president arrested on alleged sex crimes

Stover has been charged with the distribution of opiates, three counts of promoting the sale of sexual relations, three counts of sexual battery and possession of a depressant.

Stover, the president and CEO of Hiawatha-based Freedom Hospice, was arrested in late February for the crimes and a first appearance was held at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 28.

Court records indicate the drug Stover allegedly distributed included Hydrocodone. They also revealed that Stover’s victims included six separate adults.

Stover is no longer behind bars as he awaits his preliminary hearing.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Law enforcement present at USD 379 schools following bomb threat for Bitcoin
Travis Russell
Topeka officials attempt to locate man in connection to burglaries, theft
Jessie Forgy
Gunfire in Oakland neighborhood cause for one man’s jail time

Latest News

FILE
New scam targets small businesses through unexpected invoices
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Kansas Speedway, state and local...
CISA, Kansas Speedway and local partners prepare to keep NASCAR fans safe
Forrest Gaston
Reckless driver reports lead to Kansas man’s arrest for Nebraska crime
Crews extinguish a fire at 911 Ohio St. on April 5, 2023.
Lawrence crews make quick work of late-morning house fire