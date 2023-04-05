Hiawatha hospice owner charged with promoting prostitution, sexual battery

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Hiawatha hospice owner has been charged with three counts of promoting the sale of sexual relations and three counts of sexual battery which involve six separate victims.

Court records indicate that a preliminary examination was held for Jeremy R. Stover, 48, of Hiawatha, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5. During this hearing, officials set a date for an official preliminary hearing to be held at 10 a.m. on June 7.

Stover has been charged with the distribution of opiates, three counts of promoting the sale of sexual relations, three counts of sexual battery and possession of a depressant.

Stover, the president and CEO of Hiawatha-based Freedom Hospice, was arrested in late February for the crimes and a first appearance was held at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 28.

Court records indicate the drug Stover allegedly distributed included Hydrocodone. They also revealed that Stover’s victims included six separate adults.

Stover is no longer behind bars as he awaits his preliminary hearing.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.