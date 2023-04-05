Greater Manhattan Community Foundation to host Grow Green Match Day

Greater Manhattan Community Foundation is preparing for the 11th annual Grow Green Match Day on Friday, April 21.(MGN)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Greater Manhattan Community Foundation is preparing for the 11th annual Grow Green Match Day on Friday, April 21.

Greater Manhattan Community Foundation announced individuals can donate to their choice of 94 different local nonprofit funds in person from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Colony Square Atrium at 555 Poyntz Avenue or online from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. at www.growgreenmanhattan.com.

Greater Manhattan Community Foundation said donations from $25 to $1,000 to each organization will receive a 50% match provided by the Howe Family Foundation, a supporting organization of Greater Manhattan Community Foundation. Each participating fund will receive a maximum of $10,000 in matching gifts.

Every hour throughout the event, an individual donor who has made an in-person gift will be randomly chosen to designate $100 dollars to the organization of their choice.

Greater Manhattan Community Foundation indicated gifts made on the Grow Green Match Day will be available for use at each fund’s discretion, and the match money received will go toward the charity’s endowed fund. Grow Green Match Day provides each charitable fund with an opportunity to raise dollars for its operating expenses, enrich its programs, and grow its endowed fund for greater impact for years to come.

Greater Manhattan Community Foundation said during the 2022 Grow Green Match Day, 79 nonprofit organizations participated, and Greater Manhattan Community Foundation staff and volunteers collected local gifts of $1,348,401, raising a total of $1,772,350 after the matching funds were calculated.

The Greater Manhattan Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization providing a simple, powerful, and highly personal approach to giving by building relationships between donors and community needs. Greater Manhattan Community Foundation was established in 1999 in Manhattan, Kan., and has since expanded to serve 17 affiliate and partner community foundations in the region.

