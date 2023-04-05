Governor Kelly participates in discussion on decriminalizing fentanyl test strips

Governor Laura Kelly participated in a roundtable discussion on the need to decriminalize fentanyl test strips in Kansas.(Office of Governor Laura Kelly)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLATHE, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly participated in a roundtable discussion on the need to decriminalize fentanyl test strips in Kansas.

The Office of the Governor announced that Governor Kelly was joined by healthcare, medical, addiction, and law enforcement professionals and a parent who lost her son to an accidental fentanyl overdose.

Governor Kelly and officials shared their thoughts during the discussion.

“Experts from nearly every profession, including law enforcement, agree that decriminalizing fentanyl test strips is a commonsense way to prevent overdoses and save lives,” said Governor Kelly. “Communities across our state are hurting. We must join the many states across the country that have made fentanyl test strips and other tools available to prevent exposure to fentanyl long before it kills.”

“As a local sheriff, I take the responsibility of keeping my community safe seriously. A great way to keep our communities safe from deadly fentanyl is by legalizing fentanyl test strips,” said Douglas County Sheriff Jay Armbrister. “Opponents of this life-saving policy must ask themselves: are you afraid these test strips may save a life you disagree with or find little value in saving? Are you willing to stand in front of a mother and tell her that her son’s or daughter’s life was not worth saving?”

“Decriminalizing fentanyl test strips is essential to our fight in this fentanyl crisis,” said Crystal Tucker, whose 22-year-old son Lantz passed away from an accidental fentanyl overdose in 2020. “Our only weapon right now in this war is awareness, and it is simply not enough. We have to give people the tools to keep themselves safe against poisoning. This is killing our kids. If this tool had been readily available, my son, Lantz, may still be with us today.”

“As the rate of opioid-related deaths continues to rise, we owe it to our fellow Kansans to equip them with the necessary tools to make cognizant decisions about their use,” said Kevin Kufeldt, Clinical Director of Addiction Services at Johnson County Mental Health Center. “Fentanyl test strips help a person who uses drugs be more informed while reducing their risk of overdose and providing them with additional opportunities to seek treatment for their substance use disorder.”

The Office of the Governor indicated Kansas is one of only a handful of states that has yet to legalize fentanyl test strips. Earlier this year, Mississippi, Georgia, and North Dakota legalized fentanyl test strips. There is bipartisan support for a similar policy in Kansas. Senate Bill 174 includes language that would decriminalize fentanyl test strips.

The Office of the Governor noted Governor Kelly was also joined by:

