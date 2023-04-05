Four arrested after search warrant served, multiple charges received

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four people have been arrested following the serving of a narcotics search warrant.

The Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant on April 5 in the 2400 BLK SE Virginia Ave. The warrant is related to an ongoing investigation.

While conducting the search warrant, officers located marijuana, firearms, and drug paraphernalia.

As a result, William Smith, 32, Douglas McMillan Jr., 45, Richard Gilliland, 52, and Ashley Miller, 34, were transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:

William Smith:

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Criminal possession of a firearm

Douglas McMillan Jr:

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Misdemeanor arrest warrant

Richard Gilliland:

Two felony arrest warrants

Ashely Miller:

Misdemeanor arrest warrant

