Four arrested after search warrant served, multiple charges received

William Smith, 32, Douglas McMillan Jr., 45, Richard Gilliland, 52, and Ashley Miller, 34, were arrested following the serving of a search warrant. They were transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for multiple charges.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four people have been arrested following the serving of a narcotics search warrant.

The Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant on April 5 in the 2400 BLK SE Virginia Ave. The warrant is related to an ongoing investigation.

While conducting the search warrant, officers located marijuana, firearms, and drug paraphernalia.

As a result, William Smith, 32, Douglas McMillan Jr., 45, Richard Gilliland, 52, and Ashley Miller, 34, were transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:

William Smith:

  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Criminal possession of a firearm

Douglas McMillan Jr:

  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Misdemeanor arrest warrant

Richard Gilliland:

  • Two felony arrest warrants

Ashely Miller:

  • Misdemeanor arrest warrant

