Four arrested after search warrant served, multiple charges received
Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four people have been arrested following the serving of a narcotics search warrant.
The Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant on April 5 in the 2400 BLK SE Virginia Ave. The warrant is related to an ongoing investigation.
While conducting the search warrant, officers located marijuana, firearms, and drug paraphernalia.
As a result, William Smith, 32, Douglas McMillan Jr., 45, Richard Gilliland, 52, and Ashley Miller, 34, were transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:
William Smith:
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Criminal possession of a firearm
Douglas McMillan Jr:
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Misdemeanor arrest warrant
Richard Gilliland:
- Two felony arrest warrants
Ashely Miller:
- Misdemeanor arrest warrant
