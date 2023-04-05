Douglas County Sheriff’s Office prepares for National Drug Take Back Day

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will host a drive-through collection site where residents can dispose of their unused medication for National Drug Take Back Day.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced residents can dispose of expired and unneeded medications from their homes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 22 in the parking lot outside the Douglas County Courthouse located at 1100 Massachusetts St. The Sheriff’s Office will accept expired or unused prescriptions and over-the-counter medications.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration for the 24th Drug Take Back Day. The event is free to the public and anonymous. University of Kansas School of Pharmacy students are scheduled to volunteer at the site.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office noted the goal behind National Drug Take Back Day is to provide safe disposal of unneeded medications from homes to prevent medication misuse or opioid addiction. Proper disposal can also eliminate improper environmental disposal into the water supply.

“The Sheriff’s Office continues to offer these events so that residents can have a safe and convenient way to dispose of unused medications. It’s important for the community to offer this option so people can clean out their cabinets and know they will be disposed of safely,” Sheriff Jay Armbrister said.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said they cannot accept needles, sharps, or inhalers. Veterinary medications are accepted.

During the most recent National Drug Take Back Day in October 2022, 4,340 law enforcement agencies across the nation participated and collected a total of 324 tons of unused or expired medications.

Shawnee County is hosting a Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 22 at two location sites:

To find a location to dispose of unused and unneeded medications, visit DEATakeBack.com.

