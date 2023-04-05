Crews continue to attempt to extinguish Kansas grassfires

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Crews around Kansas continue to watch for hotspots and attempt to extinguish wildfires that started over the weekend and during extreme fire weather.

Kansas Forest Service says that on Tuesday, April 3, crews were called to a new fire in Pottawatomie Co. - the Shannon Creek Fire - north of Olsburg. Crews on this task force included Johnson Co. Fire District 1, Olathe Fire Department, South Dakota Department of Public Safety and North Dakota Forest Service. Tankers 803 and 802 also responded.

The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office noted that this blaze closed Highway 99 between Hartwich Rd. and Main St. in Westmoreland for hours due to low visibility from smoke.

As for the Bronco Fire in Chautauqua Co., which ignited on Friday, KFS expects crews to continue to work to extinguish the blaze on Wednesday. On Tuesday, it said multiple task forces worked the inferno and 11 water drops were made.

Officials noted that the extreme fire weather has not passed and have urged residents to report if smoke is seen in their area.

