City Council discusses land bank program to address Topeka’s housing problem

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Governing Body is discussing ways to lower the number of vacant homes in the City.

One idea suggested at Tuesday’s City Council meeting was establishing a land bank program.

“It’s a public tool that government can use to take on properties that have basically been abandoned or that owners just can’t handle anymore, rehab those properties, and get them back out into the market either by selling them to low-income or first time homebuyers, or donating to programs like the habits or the cornerstones that can reuse the properties,” said Topeka City Council member Spencer Duncan.

Duncan says the land bank program is another resource the City can use to address its housing problem.

“Land banks have been around since the 1920s.. Kansas is one of 17 states that allows them and so it’s another tool we’ve just looked at as we’re looking at all these tools to deal with all these vacant properties. We think it’s a tool we can use to put them back in use and so it’s just been part of a larger conversation and it’s been a recommendation in one of the studies we had done a few years ago.”

Duncan says the problem has only gotten worse.

“Everybody who’s watching this knows we have vacant properties all over the city.. residential. We’ve got to deal with it so the benefit is to get those back with people living in those neighborhoods to reduce crime and blight and all the issues that come with an empty house sitting in the middle of a street.”

Duncan did acknowledge the concerns his fellow councilmembers have potentially instituting yet another housing program.

“I think it’s a combination of we’ve already got some other programs in place that they feel may fill these needs. They also feel like we’re spreading our resources too thin... and those are very valid concerns... I of course think that is more of a compliment than a conflict with those programs.”

The land bank was only up for discussion tonight, no decisions were made.

The City Council also approved its third resolution allowing a developer to establish a Rural Housing Incentive District. This application would be for 23 duplexes in East Topeka.

