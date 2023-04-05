Charges formally filed against student in Emporia School lockdown

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Prosecutors have filed formal charges against a teen authorities say brought a BB gun to Emporia High School which led to the lockdown of four Emporia schools.

KVOE reported Tuesday afternoon a 14-year-old suspect is charged with one count of aggravated assault. Since it is a juvenile case, court records will not be made available through the Kansas District Court Public Information Portal.

The student has a detention hearing scheduled in Lyon Co. District Court at 2 p.m. on April 11.

On Wednesday, March 29, four schools Emporia Middle School, Emporia High School, the Flint Hills Technical College, and Village Elementary, were placed on a level two lockdown when a student was suspected of having a gun. Emporia Police said it later was discovered to be a BB gun. Officials also informed 13 NEWS that an aggravated assault victim was found nearby. KVOE states that the name of the assault victim has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.