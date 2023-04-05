Charges formally filed against student in Emporia School lockdown

Prosecutors have filed formal charges against a teen authorities say brought a BB gun to Emporia High School which led to the lockdown of four Emporia schools.
By Tori Whalen
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Prosecutors have filed formal charges against a teen authorities say brought a BB gun to Emporia High School which led to the lockdown of four Emporia schools.

KVOE reported Tuesday afternoon a 14-year-old suspect is charged with one count of aggravated assault. Since it is a juvenile case, court records will not be made available through the Kansas District Court Public Information Portal.

The student has a detention hearing scheduled in Lyon Co. District Court at 2 p.m. on April 11.

On Wednesday, March 29, four schools Emporia Middle School, Emporia High School, the Flint Hills Technical College, and Village Elementary, were placed on a level two lockdown when a student was suspected of having a gun. Emporia Police said it later was discovered to be a BB gun. Officials also informed 13 NEWS that an aggravated assault victim was found nearby. KVOE states that the name of the assault victim has not been released.

