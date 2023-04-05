Buffalo Bills trade gridiron for beanbags as Topeka cornhole tournament nears

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four players from the Buffalo Bills will head to Kansas, however, this time it is not to face off on the gridiron, but in a cornhole tournament at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

Stormont Vail Events Center, at 1 Expocentre Dr., announced on Wednesday, April 5, that Buffalo Bills players Dion Dawkins, Jordan Poyer, Tim Settle Jr., and Tyler Matakevich will face off as teammates and competitors with their ACL pro partners in the second SuperHole IV prelim.

“I’ve been looking to get another shot at this since I got taken down at Atlantic City last year,” added Bills’ lineman Dion Dawkins. “I’ve had a chance to work on my game since then and I’m confident I can take it home this time around.”

Officials said the event will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 21, and will be broadcast on ESPN2. The winner will move forward to compete in the SuperHole IV Championship in August.

“Dion has been talking a big game about his cornhole shot, so I’m excited to give him a run for his money,” remarked Bills’ safety Jordan Poyer. “We’ll see who comes out on top!”

The events center said the second prelim will be hosted alongside the ACL Open #10 and Shootout #2 where pros will compete for more than $20,000 in payouts from April 21 - 23. The event will be free and open to the public.

“I’m used to going up against Dion in practice, but this time I’ve got a chance to get some bragging rights on a bigger stage,” said Bills’ defensive lineman Tim Settle Jr. “We’ll see, but I feel good about my odds.”

According to the center, SuperHole IV is a multi-event cornhole series hosted year-round where 32 ACL Pros are paired with 32 celebrities to compete for $250,000 for charity. The event culminates in the finals alongside the ACL World Championships which is held in August. The first prelim was held in February in Scottsdale and featured a “football vs. baseball” theme as Justin Turner prevailed against ex-teammate Joc Pederson, former QB Ryan Fitzpatrick and star WR Tyler Lockett.

“Like every time we come into Kansas I expect we’re all hoping to come home with the W,” added Bills’ linebacker Tyler Matakevich “I’m going to do my best to make sure that’s me!”

Officials said the first SuperHole was held in 2019 as a one-time event where Daniel Jones took on Sam Darnold in a battle of New York. Since then, a multi-series has taken off with a variety of personalities such as Doug Flutie, Rashad Jennings, Mac Jones, Devonta Smith, Jay Cutler, Shemar Moore, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Brett Young and more.

Since the ACL launched in 2016, officials said it has become one of the fastest-growing sports in the world with deals on ESPN and CBS. The league’s tagline “Anyone can play, anyone can win,” and its ability to be played anywhere has it on the fast track for success.

“The SuperHole has continued to grow and evolve over the years, and we’re excited for Kansas to feature the first inter-squad field of competitors – for fans of football, cornhole, and in particular Bills Mafia, this is going to be an interesting matchup,” said Stacey Moore, Commissioner and Founder of the American Cornhole League. “I’m sure all the players are excited to get a chance to compete against their teammates, especially in the backyard of one of their biggest competitors the past few years.”

