Bill Self plans to coach 21st season at KU “and hopefully many more after that”

University of Kansas Men’s Basketball Head Coach Bill Self does plan to coach the Jayhawks for a 21st season and hinted that he will be around for awhile.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - University of Kansas Men’s Basketball Head Coach Bill Self does plan to coach the Jayhawks for a 21st season and hinted that he will be around for the foreseeable future.

At a news conference on Wednesday, April 5, University of Kansas Men’s Basketball Head Coach Bill Self addressed the community and thanked members for their support over the past couple of weeks following a health scare ahead of the NCAA tournament.

“This was a health scare for me and I certainly could not thank the KU Health System for the care that they gave me,” Self said.

Self said that while the season did not end as most would have hoped, he is still proud of the work done.

“I certainly thought they competed and gave it their very best when maybe there was a distraction that I certainly would never ever want to occur,” the Coach noted. “I’ve always taught my team to eliminate distractions and the most important time of the year, here I am - I was one of them.”

Self said he is excited to get back to work and looks forward to what is to come. For now, attention turns to the team’s banquet on Thursday.

When it comes to his health, Self said he is doing well and is exercising daily. He said he is in the process of feeling well again.

“I don’t know if you guys can believe this, but they told me I need to improve my diet and my exercise more,” he joked.

And when it comes to his job, Self said he plans to stick around.

“Unless my Athletic Director or my Chancellor makes a decision to contradict that, I am 100% positive I will be coaching at the University of Kansas this upcoming season and hopefully many more after that.”

Self said during the tournament, he watched three games from his hospital room and two games from his hotel.

“I kept a blood pressure monitor next to me,” said the Coach. “They actually wanted me to take my blood pressure at times when I would get a little bit animated or a little bit upset because I thought maybe we didn’t execute or the officials didn’t give us a 50/50 call.”

He said the experience opened his eyes to how his body works, however, he did not think he did as well as he thought he could do. He said the call to sit out was the right one to make at the most inopportune time.

Self said the last several weeks gave him time to reflect on a lot.

“The one thing I can tell you without question - I miss my job. I love my job and I want to do my job for a long time,” he said. “That’s what is positive.”

In order for him to continue to be effective, he said he believes he needs to make a few lifestyle changes that he has maybe been historically inconsistent with.

“I’m taking that serious for the first time I probably have in my life.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Law enforcement present at USD 379 schools following bomb threat for Bitcoin
Travis Russell
Topeka officials attempt to locate man in connection to burglaries, theft
Jessie Forgy
Gunfire in Oakland neighborhood cause for one man’s jail time

Latest News

FILE
Buffalo Bills trade gridiron for beanbags as Topeka cornhole tournament nears
Self to be back
Bill Self plans to coach 21st season at KU "and hopefully many more after that"
Bobby Parkhurst reels in a record-breaking 4.07 lb. crappie on March 4, 2023.
Topeka angler breaks 60-year-old state record with Crappie catch
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Tyree Figge
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Tyree Figge