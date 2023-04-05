Bill Self plans to coach 21st season at KU “and hopefully many more after that”

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - University of Kansas Men’s Basketball Head Coach Bill Self does plan to coach the Jayhawks for a 21st season and hinted that he will be around for the foreseeable future.

At a news conference on Wednesday, April 5, University of Kansas Men’s Basketball Head Coach Bill Self addressed the community and thanked members for their support over the past couple of weeks following a health scare ahead of the NCAA tournament.

“This was a health scare for me and I certainly could not thank the KU Health System for the care that they gave me,” Self said.

Self said that while the season did not end as most would have hoped, he is still proud of the work done.

“I certainly thought they competed and gave it their very best when maybe there was a distraction that I certainly would never ever want to occur,” the Coach noted. “I’ve always taught my team to eliminate distractions and the most important time of the year, here I am - I was one of them.”

Self said he is excited to get back to work and looks forward to what is to come. For now, attention turns to the team’s banquet on Thursday.

When it comes to his health, Self said he is doing well and is exercising daily. He said he is in the process of feeling well again.

“I don’t know if you guys can believe this, but they told me I need to improve my diet and my exercise more,” he joked.

And when it comes to his job, Self said he plans to stick around.

“Unless my Athletic Director or my Chancellor makes a decision to contradict that, I am 100% positive I will be coaching at the University of Kansas this upcoming season and hopefully many more after that.”

Self said during the tournament, he watched three games from his hospital room and two games from his hotel.

“I kept a blood pressure monitor next to me,” said the Coach. “They actually wanted me to take my blood pressure at times when I would get a little bit animated or a little bit upset because I thought maybe we didn’t execute or the officials didn’t give us a 50/50 call.”

He said the experience opened his eyes to how his body works, however, he did not think he did as well as he thought he could do. He said the call to sit out was the right one to make at the most inopportune time.

Self said the last several weeks gave him time to reflect on a lot.

“The one thing I can tell you without question - I miss my job. I love my job and I want to do my job for a long time,” he said. “That’s what is positive.”

In order for him to continue to be effective, he said he believes he needs to make a few lifestyle changes that he has maybe been historically inconsistent with.

“I’m taking that serious for the first time I probably have in my life.”

