Bicyclist hospitalized after hit by car exiting I-70 in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who was on an early-morning bike ride was sent to the hospital after he was hit by a car exiting I-70 in Kansas City.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:05 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and 18th St. with reports of a vehicle vs. bicycle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Raymond Charles Oropeza, 62, of Kansas City, had been headed down the exit ramp from I-70 onto 18th St.

KHP noted that Oropeza hit Seth A. Davis, 35, of Kansas City, Mo., as he was passing by on his bicycle.

Officials said Davis was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. Oropeza escaped the crash without injury.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.