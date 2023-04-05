3 KCKPD officers seriously injured after shooting in area of 18th & Wood

Several agencies responded to a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.
Several agencies responded to a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after three KCKPD officers were shot Wednesday afternoon.

KCTV5 News first received word of the shooting shortly after 3:30 p.m.

It happened in the area of N. 18th Street and Wood Ave. That is south of Parallel Parkway.

Preliminary information indicates that three officers were shot. They all have serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The entrance to the University of Kansas Hospital was blocked by police following the shooting. Multiple KCKPD vehicles could be seen coming and going. Fire trucks were outside as well.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is handling the investigation. The KCKPD asked them to do so. It is customary for an outside agency to investigate officer-involved shootings.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. This is a breaking news story and we are working to learn more.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Law enforcement present at USD 379 schools following bomb threat for Bitcoin
Travis Russell
Topeka officials attempt to locate man in connection to burglaries, theft
Jessie Forgy
Gunfire in Oakland neighborhood cause for one man’s jail time

Latest News

Live at Five
The two will compete for the title of Queen.
Fiesta Topeka announces royalty candidates
Washburn University Theatre is preparing to present “Almost, Maine” by John Cariani 7:30 p.m....
Washburn University Theatre to present ‘Almost, Maine’
A University of Kansas junior studying physics received the Barry M. Goldwater Scholarship.
University of Kansas student receives Barry M. Goldwater scholarship