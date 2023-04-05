3 KCKPD officers seriously injured after shooting in area of 18th & Wood

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after three KCKPD officers were shot Wednesday afternoon.

KCTV5 News first received word of the shooting shortly after 3:30 p.m.

It happened in the area of N. 18th Street and Wood Ave. That is south of Parallel Parkway.

Preliminary information indicates that three officers were shot. They all have serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The entrance to the University of Kansas Hospital was blocked by police following the shooting. Multiple KCKPD vehicles could be seen coming and going. Fire trucks were outside as well.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is handling the investigation. The KCKPD asked them to do so. It is customary for an outside agency to investigate officer-involved shootings.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. This is a breaking news story and we are working to learn more.

There has been an officer involved shooting in Kansas City, Kansas. @KCKPDHQ has asked for our agency to investigate. Preliminary info: 3 officers have been shot. All are serious, but non-life threatening injuries at this time. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) April 5, 2023

Fire trucks staged outside hospital as well. Additional police cars now in center lane of 39th street with their emergency lights on. @KCTV5 https://t.co/aq17gUN1cB pic.twitter.com/7hGi77DY37 — Betsy Webster (@BetsyKCTV5) April 5, 2023

