Wichita ranked among 15 best cities to celebrate Easter in

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report has ranked Wichita among the 15 best cities in the nation to celebrate Easter in.

With Easter Sunday just around the corner and 69% of Americans planning to spend less on the holiday this year, the personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Tuesday, April 4, that it released its survey on 2023′s Best Places to Celebrate Easter.

To find which cities promise the most egg-citement, WalletHub said it compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across 12 key metrics which ranged from candy and chocolate shops per capita to the city’s Christian population.

The report ranked Wichita 15th overall with a total score of 47.51. It ranked 6th for Easter observers, 76th for Easter traditions, 37th for kids’ Easter and 39th for Easter weather.

The report also ranked St. Louis 10th overall with a total score of 50.18. It ranked 8th for Easter observers, 21st for Easter traditions, 88th for kids’ Easter and 58th for Easter weather. It was also found to have the fourth-most churches per capita and had the third-most flowers and gift shops per cpaita.

Oklahoma City ranked 27th overall with a total score of 45.71. It ranked 29th for Easter observers, 50th for Easter traditions, 15th for kids’ Easter and 42nd for Easter weather.

Colorado Springs ranked 33rd overall with a total score of 44.93. It ranked 57th for Easter observers, 53rd for Easter traditions, 45th for kids’ Easter and 1st for Easter weather.

Meanwhile, Tulsa ranked 35th overall with a total score of 44.63. It ranked 26th for Easter observers, 54th for Easter traditions, 27th for kids’ Easter and 42nd for Easter weather.

Omaha ranked 38th overall with a total score of 43.68. It ranked 36th for Easter observers, 69th for Easter traditions, 26th for kids’ Easter and 18th for Easter weather.

Denver ranked 50th overall with a total score of 42.21. It ranked 85th for Easter observers, 5th for Easter traditions, 89th for kids’ Easter and 89th for Easter weather. It was also found to tie for the fourth-lowest percentage of the Christian population with Aurora.

Meanwhile, Kansas City ranked 60th overall with a total score of 40.85. It ranked 43rd for Easter observers, 84th for Easter traditions, 23rd for kids’ Easter and 37th for Easter weather.

Lincoln ranked 80th overall with a total score of 38.23. It ranked 78th for Easter observers, 81st for Easter traditions, 59th for kids’ Easter and 11th for Easter weather.

Lastly, Aurora ranked 91st overall with a total score of 36.75. It ranked 98th for Easter observers, 63rd for Easter traditions, 24th for kids’ Easter and 27th for Easter weather. It also tied Denver for the fourth-lowest percentage of the Christian population.

The report found that the best cities to spend Easter in include:

Pittsburgh, Penn. Buffalo, N.Y. El Paso, Texas New Orleans, La. Birmingham, Ala.

The report found the worst cities to spend Easter in include:

North Las Vegas, Nev. Henderson, Nev. Virginia Beach, Va. Arlington, Texas Chesapeake, Va.

For more information or to see where other cities fall, click HERE.

