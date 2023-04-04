Two arrested after narcotics search warrant served
Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested after Topeka Police served a warrant for narcotics.
Members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 500 BLK SE 37th ST. on April 4. The warrant is related to an ongoing investigation.
While conducting the search warrant, officers located marijuana, firearms, and drug paraphernalia.
As a result, Whyiley Harris, 28, and Jacqueline Clemons, 34, were transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:
Whyiley Harris:
- Distribution of marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Drug Tax Stamp
- Aggravated Endangering a child
- Driving on Suspended DL
Jacqueline Clemons:
- Aggravated Endangering a child
- County Arrest Warrant
