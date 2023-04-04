Tuesday forecast: Warm and windy today, storms this evening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The main concern before sunset is the warm and windy conditions leading to a fire danger. Between sunset and midnight is the concern for storms that could be severe. There still remains some uncertainty if we even get any storms at all but worst case scenario, storms develop between 8-10pm along and east of a line from Hiawatha down to Alma and push out of the viewing area by 2am at the latest with all hazards of severe weather possible.

Taking Action:

Fire danger is extreme today especially west of HWY 75 where drier air will exist. Winds will gust 40-50 mph everywhere in northeast KS by this afternoon into this evening.

Areas along and east of HWY 75 need to be on higher alert for development of storms after sunset when severe weather is possible but also know there’s a scenario that storms develop out of the viewing area.

A few spots may be below freezing tonight mainly up toward north-central KS, better chance for more spots to be below freezing Wednesday night.

Monitoring a chance for rain this weekend but confidence is low on when. There may be another chance for rain and storms Saturday night into Sunday morning and the chance in the 8 day Sunday night is not a great chance to begin with.



Today will be the warmest day of the work week with tomorrow the coolest day of the work week. A warming trend is expected Thursday through Sunday. As for any rain in the next 8-10 days, it’s not looking promising. Any rain will be light and for those that get a t-storm with heavier downpours, it’ll be localized nothing widespread.

Normal High: 64/Normal Low: 40 (WIBW)

Today: Few clouds possible this morning otherwise plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 70s in north-central KS however most spots will be in the 80s possibly reaching 90°. Winds S 15-30, gusts 45-50 mph.

Tonight: Storms develop mainly along and east of HWY 75 after 8pm and should be out of the area by 2am at the latest. Severe weather is possible. Lows in the low-mid 30s. Winds S/NW 15-25, gusts up to 40 mph this evening, weakening overnight.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 50s. Winds NW 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Warming back in the 60s and 70s the rest of the week with relatively light winds Thursday making for a nice day. Wind gusts 20-30 mph Friday through Sunday.

All hazards possible with any storms however highest risk is hail with best time-frame from storms 9pm-1am (SPC/WIBW)

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.