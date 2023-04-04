Topeka’s softball players of the past invited to reunion at Washburn University

The 'League of Their Own Day' softball reunion is 10:30 to Noon Saturday, April 8, at Washburn's Petro Allied Health Center, followed by 1pm Washburn game
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka is known for its softball history, and was considered a national hotspot for the sport back in the day.

This weekend, women who played the game from the 1930s through 1070s are invited to a special reunion. Washburn University softball coach Brenda Holaday and Brian Bohnsack, who’s helping organize the event, visited Eye on NE Kansas to share the details. Both of their mothers were active in softball leagues at a time when girls and women did not have any options for school sports.

The reunion is dubbed “A League of Their Own Day.” Softball players - or people who had a loved one involved in the teams - are invited to attend and share memories from 10:30 to Noon Saturday, April 8th at Washburn University’s Petro Allied Health Center. Holaday said her players also will be there to visit with the veteran players who paved the way for their sport.

After the reunion time, the former players will be honored on the field at Washburn’s 1 p.m. softball game and throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
4 bills freshly inked by Gov. Kelly, to soon become Kansas law
Former trainer of oldest killer whale in captivity says animal shouldn’t be released into ocean
Oldest killer whale in captivity shouldn’t be released back into ocean, says former trainer
FILE
Kansas High Court affirms couple legally married following death of husband
Daisy Skilling
Abilene teen accused of distributing fentanyl that killed teenage girl
A 23-year-old woman was killed Sunday evening in a utility terrain vehicle crash near McFarland...
Woman, 23, killed in Sunday evening UTV crash in Wabaunsee County

Latest News

Live at Five
Jolene Bickel and Kathy Petesch discuss Meriden's Farmers and Vintage Market, taking place...
Shopping, Easter fun planned at Meriden Farmers and Vintage Market
Jolene Bickel and Kathy Petesch discuss Meriden's Farmers and Vintage Market, taking place...
Shopping, Easter fun planned at Meriden Farmers and Vintage Market
KS Legislature Wrap: Born alive bill, ‘Women’s Bill of Rights’ sent to governor’s desk