Topeka’s softball players of the past invited to reunion at Washburn University

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka is known for its softball history, and was considered a national hotspot for the sport back in the day.

This weekend, women who played the game from the 1930s through 1070s are invited to a special reunion. Washburn University softball coach Brenda Holaday and Brian Bohnsack, who’s helping organize the event, visited Eye on NE Kansas to share the details. Both of their mothers were active in softball leagues at a time when girls and women did not have any options for school sports.

The reunion is dubbed “A League of Their Own Day.” Softball players - or people who had a loved one involved in the teams - are invited to attend and share memories from 10:30 to Noon Saturday, April 8th at Washburn University’s Petro Allied Health Center. Holaday said her players also will be there to visit with the veteran players who paved the way for their sport.

After the reunion time, the former players will be honored on the field at Washburn’s 1 p.m. softball game and throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

