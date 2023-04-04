Topekans prepare for day of drifting as two events set to grace Heartland Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans are prepared to enjoy a full day of drifting activities as two events are set to grace the tracks of Heartland Motor Sports Park.

On Saturday, April 8, officials at Heartland Motor Sports Park say United Rentals ET Racing Series will hold its second race on its dragstrip. Gates are set to open at 8 a.m. and trials will start at 10. Eliminations will begin at noon while the event is expected to be completed around 5 p.m.

This event will cost $10 for spectators, $3 for kids 6-12 and will be free for those 5 and under. Test and tune will also be open to anyone with a cost of $35.

Officials also said KC Drift Slideways Saturdays will be held on the south pad to make for an exciting day of drifting action.

This event will cost $20 for spectators. Signup information for this event can also be found HERE.

Heartland noted that it does not charge for parking.

