Topeka officials attempt to locate man in connection to burglaries, theft

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Topeka are attempting to find a man and speak with him in connection to recent vehicle burglaries and a theft.

The Topeka Police Department says on Tuesday, April 4, officials are attempting to locate Travis L. Russell, 39, of Topeka, as a person of interest in a vehicle burglary and theft investigation.

Officials said The investigation involves multiple vehicle burglaries as well as the felony theft of a storage trailer which happened between midnight and 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, at Hyatt Place at 6021 SW Sixth Ave.

If anyone has information about the incident or where Russell may be, they should report it to TPD immediately at telltpd@topeka.org or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

