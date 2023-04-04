Taiyanna Jackson’s personality shines on and off the court

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The impact that Kansas Center Taiyanna Jackson has brought in her two seasons as a Jayhawk is remarkable.

She goes by her nickname Twin and has become a favorite of many at Kansas.

“Ain’t the saying like defense wins championships or something?

Sometimes, that’s right. The Jayhawks allowed just 55.5 points in this year’s WNIT. They gave up 59 to Columbia who led the Ivy League in scoring.

A big part in that effort, Taiyanna Jackson. She’s known as tough and aggressive on the floor. Off the floor however, that’s different.

“Yes, I’m always happy, I’m always happy even when I’m upset, I try to laugh it off but, that’s always been me, that’s my personality on and off the court, it’s not for show, it’s for me like 24/7, right?” Jackson said as she looked at Zakiyah Franklin to her right at the podium.

Jackson averaged a double-double in this tournament, finishing with 23 on the season. The three blocks in the championship game gave her 109, a KU single season record..

She appreciates how she’s been embraced by Jayhawk fans and by head coach Brandon Schneider

“Coach Brandon, he means a lot to me,” she said. “When he was recruiting me it was like I’m just happy that we can do this for him because how hard he worked for us and he means a lot to me, I love coach Brandon.”

“Some of us grow up in pre-privileged circumstances and some of us don’t,” Schneider said. “For her, it’s about trust and she trusts us. A kid like that is going to make you earn it.”

And undoubtedly, Jackson has earned every bit of it.

“She became somebody that loves this place. Trusts the people around her, trusts her teammates and just has been able to express herself,” Schneider said. “She’s an unbelievable young woman and I didn’t know she was going to come back or not. She’s a really tough individual and for her to come back and play, it shows how much she cares about her teammates.”

Schneider says he expects Jackson to be back next year.

Here is a list of awards from this season:

WBCA All-American Honorable Mention

Unanimous All-Big 12 First Team and defensive team selection.

Led the conference in rebounds, blocks, Field Goal Percentage and double-doubles

WNIT MVP

2023 Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalist (2022-23)

2023 Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Candidate (2022-23)

2023 Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Watch List (2022-23)

Big 12 Player of the Week (Feb 13, 2023)

Big 12 Co-Player of the Week (Jan 3, 2023)

