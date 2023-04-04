Singer, Lopez lead Royals past Blue Jays 9-5 for 1st win

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Monday, April 3, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Singer pitched five effective innings, MJ Melendez hit a two-run homer and the Kansas City Royals broke loose early to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 9-5 on Monday night for their first victory of the season.

Nicky Lopez had a two-run triple and Bobby Witt Jr. delivered a pair of RBI singles as the Royals opened a 7-0 lead in the fourth against José Berríos and gave Matt Quatraro his first win as manager.

Singer (1-0) allowed just two hits — doubles by Matt Chapman — with three walks and three strikeouts. He is 7-0 with a 1.68 ERA in his last 10 starts at Kauffman Stadium dating to June 26 last year.

Toronto mounted a fifth-inning charge, loading the bases with a double and a pair of walks, but Singer limited the damage with a double-play grounder that scored one run.

Kansas City was shut out twice at home by Minnesota last weekend while losing its first three games of the year. After entering with a major league-worst .133 batting average, the Royals greeted Berríos (0-1) with four first-inning hits, producing three runs and their first lead of the season.

Berríos went 5 2/3 innings in his season debut, allowing eight runs on nine hits and striking out seven.

Lopez’s two-run triple highlighted a four-run fourth as Kansas City expanded its lead to 7-0. Melendez capped the scoring in the sixth with a two-run homer, his first of the year.

Witt also had Kansas City’s first stolen base of the year, while five Royals collected their first hits and RBIs.

Four consecutive singles off Royals relievers led to a pair of seventh-inning runs, but the Blue Jays left the bases loaded. Toronto stranded seven in scoring position, going 2 for 11 in those situations.

Bo Bichette drilled Toronto’s first home run of the year leading off the ninth. The Blue Jays had gone without a long ball in their first three games — their longest drought to begin a season.

UP NEXT

Toronto’s Yusei Kikuchi and Kansas City’s Kris Bubic will make their season debuts Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
4 bills freshly inked by Gov. Kelly, to soon become Kansas law
Former trainer of oldest killer whale in captivity says animal shouldn’t be released into ocean
Oldest killer whale in captivity shouldn’t be released back into ocean, says former trainer
Daisy Skilling
Abilene teen accused of distributing fentanyl that killed teenage girl
FILE
Kansas High Court affirms couple legally married following death of husband
A 23-year-old woman was killed Sunday evening in a utility terrain vehicle crash near McFarland...
Woman, 23, killed in Sunday evening UTV crash in Wabaunsee County

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers' Mike Moustakas rounds third after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh...
Reports: Former Royal, Brewer Mike Moustakas agrees to deal with Reds
New Royals owner John Sherman (left) poses with Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred...
MLB owners approve sale of Royals to John Sherman
The Washington Nationals celebrate after Game 7 of the baseball World Series against the...
Nationals top Astros in Game 7 to win 1st World Series title
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost (3) tips his hat to the crowd before a baseball game...
Soler hits 48th HR, Royals beat Twins in Yost's last game
Atlanta Braves' Billy Hamilton, left, celebrates with Josh Donaldson after scoring on a...
NL East champion Braves romp to 10-2 win over Royals