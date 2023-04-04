Shopping, Easter fun planned at Meriden Farmers and Vintage Market

More than 35 vendors are expected at the Meriden Threshing Bee Grounds 8am-3pm Saturday, April 8 with an Easter egg hunt at 10am
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A day of shopping and Easter fun is planned in the Jefferson Co. town of Meriden.

Kathey Petesch and Jolene Bickel visited Eye on NE Kansas with the details of the Farmers and Vintage Market.

More than 35 vendors are expected from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Meriden Threshing Bee Grounds, 8275 K4 Hwy. The vendors include baked goods and other food items, crafts, clothing, household items, home good products and more.

The community also plans an Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. Children ages 0 to 12 years are invited to participate. Food vendors also will be on hand.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
4 bills freshly inked by Gov. Kelly, to soon become Kansas law
Former trainer of oldest killer whale in captivity says animal shouldn’t be released into ocean
Oldest killer whale in captivity shouldn’t be released back into ocean, says former trainer
FILE
Kansas High Court affirms couple legally married following death of husband
Daisy Skilling
Abilene teen accused of distributing fentanyl that killed teenage girl
A 23-year-old woman was killed Sunday evening in a utility terrain vehicle crash near McFarland...
Woman, 23, killed in Sunday evening UTV crash in Wabaunsee County

Latest News

Live at Five
Jolene Bickel and Kathy Petesch discuss Meriden's Farmers and Vintage Market, taking place...
Shopping, Easter fun planned at Meriden Farmers and Vintage Market
KS Legislature Wrap: Born alive bill, ‘Women’s Bill of Rights’ sent to governor’s desk
Brian Bohnsack and Brenda Holiday discuss the upcoming Topeka area women's softball reunion.
Topeka’s softball players of the past invited to reunion at Washburn University