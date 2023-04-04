Shopping, Easter fun planned at Meriden Farmers and Vintage Market

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A day of shopping and Easter fun is planned in the Jefferson Co. town of Meriden.

Kathey Petesch and Jolene Bickel visited Eye on NE Kansas with the details of the Farmers and Vintage Market.

More than 35 vendors are expected from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Meriden Threshing Bee Grounds, 8275 K4 Hwy. The vendors include baked goods and other food items, crafts, clothing, household items, home good products and more.

The community also plans an Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. Children ages 0 to 12 years are invited to participate. Food vendors also will be on hand.

