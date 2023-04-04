Sexual Assault Awareness Month draws attention to issue, resources

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and Eye on NE Kansas is taking time to focus on the issue.

Michelle McCormick, executive director of the Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence, appeared on the show Tuesday to discuss how widespread sexual violence is and the resources available for those impacted.

Tony Mattivi, director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, joined her to talk about the KBI’s prior work to explore the number of sexual assault evidence kits that were left unprocessed, and best practices for handling that evidence moving forward. The project has evolved into continued sexual assault awareness efforts through a committee of people representing law enforcement, prosecutors, advocacy organizations and community members.

An estimated one in five women in the United States experienced completed or attempted rape during their lifetime, according the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. In addition, more than 80 percent of women and more than 40 percent of men reported experiencing some form of sexual harassment and/or assault.

Anyone needing help may contact the 24/7 KS Crisis Hotline, 1-888-END-ABUSE (1-888-363-2287). You also can find resources through the KS Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence at kcsdv.org.

