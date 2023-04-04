Sexual Assault Awareness Month draws attention to issue, resources

Michelle McCormick, exec. dir. of the KS Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence, and KBI Dir. Tony Mattivi discuss raising awareness of sexual violence
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and Eye on NE Kansas is taking time to focus on the issue.

Michelle McCormick, executive director of the Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence, appeared on the show Tuesday to discuss how widespread sexual violence is and the resources available for those impacted.

Tony Mattivi, director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, joined her to talk about the KBI’s prior work to explore the number of sexual assault evidence kits that were left unprocessed, and best practices for handling that evidence moving forward. The project has evolved into continued sexual assault awareness efforts through a committee of people representing law enforcement, prosecutors, advocacy organizations and community members.

An estimated one in five women in the United States experienced completed or attempted rape during their lifetime, according the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. In addition, more than 80 percent of women and more than 40 percent of men reported experiencing some form of sexual harassment and/or assault.

Anyone needing help may contact the 24/7 KS Crisis Hotline, 1-888-END-ABUSE (1-888-363-2287). You also can find resources through the KS Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence at kcsdv.org.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
4 bills freshly inked by Gov. Kelly, to soon become Kansas law
Former trainer of oldest killer whale in captivity says animal shouldn’t be released into ocean
Oldest killer whale in captivity shouldn’t be released back into ocean, says former trainer
FILE
Kansas High Court affirms couple legally married following death of husband
Daisy Skilling
Abilene teen accused of distributing fentanyl that killed teenage girl
A 23-year-old woman was killed Sunday evening in a utility terrain vehicle crash near McFarland...
Woman, 23, killed in Sunday evening UTV crash in Wabaunsee County

Latest News

Live at Five
Jolene Bickel and Kathy Petesch discuss Meriden's Farmers and Vintage Market, taking place...
Shopping, Easter fun planned at Meriden Farmers and Vintage Market
Jolene Bickel and Kathy Petesch discuss Meriden's Farmers and Vintage Market, taking place...
Shopping, Easter fun planned at Meriden Farmers and Vintage Market
KS Legislature Wrap: Born alive bill, ‘Women’s Bill of Rights’ sent to governor’s desk
Brian Bohnsack and Brenda Holiday discuss the upcoming Topeka area women's softball reunion.
Topeka’s softball players of the past invited to reunion at Washburn University