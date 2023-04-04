Riley Co. crews detail weekend grassfires as homes were threatened

Riley Co. crews extinguished an evening grass fire over the weekend as embers blew and attempted to start a second inferno.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Riley Co. have detailed three weekend grassfires, one of which threatened multiple homes in the area.

Riley Co. Fire District #1 says that the first of three fires over the weekend began on Friday evening, March 31, in southeast Riley Co. near Gehrt Rd. and Highway 177. Officials were called around 5:15 p.m. with reports of heavy smoke where the forest meets a neighborhood. Around 4 acres of cedar timbers and dense forest burned.

Crews said they found areas on fire near several homes, yards and ditches, as well as two spot fires that were started by embers blown across the highway in the raging winds. The fires were quickly controlled, however, volunteer fire crews and neighbors worked for more than four hours in steep and wooded terrain to extinguish smoldering trees and debris.

Officials indicated that the cause for this fire remains undetermined, however, neither arson nor foul play are suspected.

“Cedar burns quickly and intensely, and fire danger was extremely high on Friday,” said Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Russel Stukey. “Winds were gusting to 60 MPH and flames were visible for miles, but thankfully this burned out quickly. This fire threatened multiple homes and in some cases came within feet of damaging property. I continue to be grateful for the work of our volunteer fire crews - we’ve had a lot of close calls this season and their quick response times are the main reason we’ve been able to keep people and property safe.”

On Saturday, RCFD said two other prescribed and permitted agricultural burns got out of hand. One was near Stockdale Park Rd. and the other near Peach Grove Rd. Currently, officials are unsure of how many acres burned.

“My best advice is to stay aware of the weather,” said Stukey. “On days where fire danger is high, limit outdoor activities that cause sparks, such as welding or metal work. Also, make sure you’re always following the requirements of a burn permit if you’re doing any Ag or brush pile burning when conditions allow.”

Officials noted that fire danger has been extremely high so far this season. The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a Fire Weather Warning for Tuesday, April 4. Low relative humidity, warm temperatures that will creep into the 80s and winds of up to 50 mpg will create the perfect conditions for an inferno. Any fires that do develop will likely quickly spread. No outdoor burning is allowed in Riley Co.

For more information, or to apply to volunteer, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

