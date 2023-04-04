Rasmussen University opens doors at new South Topeka location

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The doors to Rasmussen University’s new location in South Topeka are now open.

On Monday, April 3, Rasmussen University says it opened its new campus in the Capital City at 3722 SW Burlingame Rd. The event coincides with a relocation and expansion of the former north metro location.

Rasmussen also said the opening accompanies its 10th anniversary in the Topeka community.

“We’re thrilled to mark the occasion by welcoming students to our incredible new space that will support their learning and growth,” said Jason Allen, campus executive director, Rasmussen University Topeka campus. “I am also excited that we have the opportunity to re-invest in the Topeka community and provide career-ready education that supports our local workforce.”

The University noted that students in the ACEN-accredited Associate Degree in Nursing and CCNE-accredited Bachelor of Science in Nursing programs will have the chance to learn in the new state-of-the-art Nursing Skills lab and Simulation Center. The facility features simulation, control and debrief rooms, a nursing station and medication and prep rooms.

“This facility enables our programming to remain future-focused as we prepare the next generation of nurses to meet the critical healthcare demand throughout the region,” said Jamie Magana, dean of nursing, Rasmussen University. “Our students are excited to work with the SIM technology, as faculty guide them in developing clinical decision-making skills, professional confidence and compassionate patient-focused care.”

Rasmussen said the new campus also features large high-tech classrooms, quiet commons and study spaces as well as meeting rooms. As with the previous campus, community organizations can also book conference rooms and meeting spaces at no charge.

The new campus is located at the I-470-I-335-Highway 75 junction. The location provides easy access to students throughout the region, including those who come from Lawrence, Manhattan and Wichita.

