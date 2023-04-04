Passenger arrested for drug crimes after driver pulled over for missing mirror

Natosha McKinley-Dodds
Natosha McKinley-Dodds(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After the car she had been riding in was stopped for not having a mirror, a Topeka woman was arrested after it was found she allegedly had drugs on her.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 6 p.m. on Monday, April 3, officials stopped a vehicle in the Capital City that had been operating without a driver’s side mirror.

During the stop, officials said they found the passenger, Natosha N. McKinley-Dodds, 20, of Topeka, allegedly had drugs in her possession. She was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Distribution of opiates - between 3.5 grams and 100 grams
  • Possession of opiates
  • Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia
  • No drug tax stamp

McKinley-Dodds remains behind bars on a $2,500 bond. She has a court date set for 2 p.m. on June 22.

