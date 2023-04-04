Overland Park police looking for suspect after ‘theft of high-end Legos’

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Law enforcement has released surveillance photos of a suspect and vehicle believed to be involved in a theft at a Target store.

The Overland Park Police Department stated that high-end Legos were stolen from a retail store in the 12200 block of Blue Valley Parkway on the evening of March 30.

Surveillance photos suggest the store was the Target at that address.

“The individuals were last seen leaving in what was described as a red colored Toyota Camry with an unknown Missouri license plate,” police stated.

Police released photos of a suspect and vehicle in a theft at an Overland Park Target store. (OPPD)

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to contact (913) 344-8729 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

Police released photos of a suspect and vehicle in a theft at an Overland Park Target store. (OPPD)

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.