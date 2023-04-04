One arrested after allegedly running from crash believed to be result of DUI

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man was arrested after he allegedly ran from a crash northwest of Topeka that officials believe to be the result of driving while intoxicated.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, officials received reports of a crash on 94th Rd. near K Rd. in the southern part of the county.

Witnesses reported they saw a vehicle hit another, lose control, hit a utility pole and crash into a pasture. They said the driver, later identified as Glenn B. Roberts III, 39, of Rossville, then ran from the totaled vehicle.

Deputies said they responded to the scene along with the Hoyt Police Department. The Roberts was eventually found and arrested. He was booked into the Jackson Co. Jail on:

Driving under the influence

Five counts of aggravated assault

Flee and elude law enforcement

Driving while suspended

Transporting an open container

Failure to report an accident

Roberts has since bonded out of custody.

