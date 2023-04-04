Officials search for missing runaway 11-year-old in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Manhattan are in search of a missing runaway 11-year-old.

The Riley County Police Department says on Tuesday, April 4, it is in search of Kaylee, an 11-year-old runaway.

RCPD said Kaylee was last seen around 9:35 a.m. walking in the 2900 block of Blakewood Dr. in Manhattan towards the southeast.

Kayllee has been described as a 4-foot-6, 72 lb female with short blue and blond hair. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and shorts with a black blanket.

Anyone with information about Kaylee’s whereabouts should report that information to RCPD immediately at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

