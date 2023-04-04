New owner hopes to make Wild Horse Saloon female-friendly, reopen doors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The new owner of Topeka’s Wild Horse Saloon wants to make the space more female-friendly as she hopes to soon reopen the venue’s doors.

Two weeks ago, leadership at Wild Horse Saloon announced the popular Topeka bar’s time in the Capital City would come to a close on April 1. The move to close the doors came following 21 years of service and was made in part due to poor building maintenance.

However, the location may now have received a saving grace.

Julie Castaneda tells 13 NEWS she bought Wild Horse Saloon last week and plans to keep the venue’s doors open. She said she bought the facility to keep Topeka’s nightlife alive and provide a safe space for women to enjoy.

“I was sad to hear that it was going when I saw how many people were disappointed - and so I inquired,” Castenada said. “People started making things happen and I couldn’t say no.”

Castenada said the building is still structurally sound and has passed inspection. She hopes to reopen the space by May 5.

