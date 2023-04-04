New class of emerging young leaders in Kansas announced

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new class of young emerging Kansas leaders has been announced and will embark on a 5-month journey to hone their skills.

Leadership Kansas, one of the nation’s oldest statewide leadership programs, announced on Monday, April 3, its Kansas Emerging Leaders Class of 2023.

The organization noted that KEL is a statewide program meant to enhance and motivate young leaders from Kansas communities. Annually, Kanans in their 20s and 30s are nominated to apply for the program.

Developed in 2019 based on feedback from alumni, Leadership Kansas said it created KEL to give outstanding young leaders a place to learn more about the state and its opportunities for professional growth.

“The 20 individuals selected to participate in the 2023 program reflect Kansas’s demographics and geography, as well as the state’s makeup of private and public sectors. We are excited to help them begin their journey of leadership and discovery,” said LK Executive Director Aaron Miller. “Upon completion of the program, these young professionals will be better equipped to shoulder important leadership responsibilities in their individual careers and for their respective communities because of their experience and training through Kansas Emerging Leaders.”

The organization indicated the class will learn a slew of topics important to Kansans through five monthly sessions to include:

Kansas’ business, social, educational and governmental issues of the past, how they impact the state today and how they will shape the future.

How to build a network of fellow Kanans committed to the state’s success

How to meet mentors and connect with Kansas leaders

how to create a pipeline of potential future Leadership Kansas program participants.

Leadership Kansas also said the group will visit Dodge City, Hays, the Kansas City Metro area, Lawrence, Topeka and Wichita.

To qualify for the program, Leadership Kansas said nominees are required to live and work in Kansas, be an outstanding leader involved in a campus or community program and express an interest to stay in the Sunflower State and become more involved.

The KEL Class of 2023 includes:

Nithin Acharya, Spirit AeroSystems - Wichita

Florian Ackermann, Textron Aviation - Andover

Darren Beckham, Office of Kansas Senate Vice President - Topeka

Colby Berry, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas - Topeka

Miranda Carpenter, Communities in Schools of Mid-America - Neodesha

Hunter Carson, Office of U.S. Senator Jerry Moran - Garden City

Emily Farley, Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center - Lawrence

John Goodyear, Kansas League of Municipalities - Lawrence

Lillian Lingenfelter, Burlington USD 244 - Emporia

Haley Matherly, Kansas Volunteer Commission (Kansas State Department of Education) - Topeka

Ambur Miller, Delta Dental of Kansas - Wichita

Lee Modesitt, The Trust Company - Manhattan

Alyson Oliver, Kansas Insurance, Inc. - Lawrence

Bravane Phelps, Pioneer Communications - Ulysses

Tim Pile, Building Controls and Services, Inc. - Wichita

Jared Regehr, University of Kansas School Medicine – Wichita Family Medicine Residency at Via Christi Hospitals - Wichita

Diana Stanley, Depew Gillen Rathbun & McInteer LC - Wichita

Miguel Angel, Venegas M&M’s Construction, LLC - Hutchinson

Mollea Wainscott, City of Dodge City - Dodge City

Lauren Wolf, Office of Kansas Attorney General - Topeka

To nominate a young Kansan for the 2024 class, click HERE.

