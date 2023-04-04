National Weather Service prepares storm spotters for severe weather season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Weather fanatics came out to Washburn Tech Monday in preparation for severe weather season.

“Information is key this time of the year. It’s that season. It’s storm season between basically now and going through June where we see strong storms, floods, tornadoes and so forth. So while we can still get that stuff every month of the year this is the timeframe that we’re really focused on trying to get people trained and aware because that’s really key to know what you’re going to do, so make your plan and know what you’re looking for,” says Dusty Nichols, Director for Shawnee County Emergency Management.

The National Weather Service puts on the 90-minute storm spotters training in cooperation with Shawnee County Emergency Management and Washburn University.

The class prepares storm spotters with critical information to aid in informing officials during severe weather events.

“So there are two aspects to these spotter shows one is just some really good public general information. It’s good to know about severe weather in this part of the country, what to do, how to prepare, how to be safe. We also talk about having spotters for the National Weather Service. We don’t ask people to go out and chase, we just ask them to give us information from their safe space, from their home,” says Meteorologist for the National Weather Service, Sarah Teefey.

This is the first training since COVID and Nichols says his team is working to make the public aware of a change to their outdoor warning system.

“In the past if the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Shawnee County we would sound all 62 of our sirens and just let them go but that was causing some over warning, so we don’t want to over warn so we will sound the siren for the entire county for 3 minutes, they’re on a three-minute cycle then we will sound only the warned area until the warning is done,” says Nichols.

“Here in Kansas we still see a lot of tornadoes compared to a lot of the rest of the country, so it’s just really important to get the information, know how to get it, know how to be prepared, and how to stay safe from severe weather and we talk about all of that at these shows,” says Teefey.

