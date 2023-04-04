Man wanted for theft, forgery found at Topeka hotel

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After he was found at a local hotel, a Topeka man wanted in connection to a theft and forgery investigation has been arrested.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 3:30 p.m. on Monday, April 3, officials located a suspect, identified as Brandon L. Rose, 35, of Topeka, at the Motel 6 at 706 Fairlawn Rd.

Officials said Rose had been wanted in connection to a theft and fraud investigation and had several warrants out for his arrest.

When officials arrived, they said they allegedly found drugs in Rose’s possession. He was then arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Possession of opiates

Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

Identity theft

Forgery

Misdemeanor theft by deception

Felony theft by deception

Two warrants

Rose remains behind bars on a $2,500 bond and a $5,000 bond for his alleged crimes. He has a court date set for 1:30 p.m. on June 22.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.