Man seriously injured Monday evening in one-vehicle crash east of Topeka

A man was seriously injured Monday night in a single-vehicle crash on US-40 highway just east...
A man was seriously injured Monday night in a single-vehicle crash on US-40 highway just east of Topeka, authorities said.(MGN)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday night just east of Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 6:27 p.m. Monday on US-40 highway at S.E. Tecumseh Road.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2009 Kia sport utility vehicle was traveling west on US-40 when it went left of center, ran off the roadway and went into the south ditch.

The SUV drove over a private drive culvert, causing it to go airborne before it landed and rolled one and a half times, coming to rest on its top.

The driver, Michael J. McKnight, 39, of Topeka, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The patrol said McKnight, who was alone in the vehicle, was wearing his seat belt.

