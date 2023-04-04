Man seriously injured Monday evening in one-vehicle crash east of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday night just east of Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 6:27 p.m. Monday on US-40 highway at S.E. Tecumseh Road.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2009 Kia sport utility vehicle was traveling west on US-40 when it went left of center, ran off the roadway and went into the south ditch.

The SUV drove over a private drive culvert, causing it to go airborne before it landed and rolled one and a half times, coming to rest on its top.

The driver, Michael J. McKnight, 39, of Topeka, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The patrol said McKnight, who was alone in the vehicle, was wearing his seat belt.

