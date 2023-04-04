Local law enforcement, K-State Police conduct active shooter drills on campus

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - If Manhattan residents heard gunfire on Kansas State University campus, do not be alarmed.

K-State officials announced on Tuesday, April 4, that multiple agencies, including the K-State Police Department, the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Wamego Police Department, the Manhattan Fire Department, and the Riley County EMS Department were conducting active shooter training.

The drill is explained as a scenario-based training session with gunfire and realistic-looking victims and perpetrators. The large, scale drill is scheduled to be held outside of Edwards Hall on Tuesday, April 4, and Thursday, April 6.

According to the announcement from K-State, the Kansas Highway Patrol will also conduct tactical training in Edwards Hall on Wednesday, April 5, which will most likely include the sounds of gunfire and alarm sounds.

13 NEWS contacted the university requesting to observe the training, but the media was not permitted to attend the training, and it was closed to the public.

As the local agencies conduct this drill, the parking lot for Edwards Hall will not be available for public use.

