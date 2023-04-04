Leadership Manhattan held its Class 2023 graduation

By Joseph Robben
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Leadership Manhattan Class of 2023 graduation was held today in Manhattan at Four Point by Sheraton.

The event highlighted 18 individuals with their accomplishments throughout the community. Gail Urban was presented with the 2023 Lyle Butler Distinguished Leadership Award. The keynote speaker for the event was the voice of the Kansas City Chiefs, Mitch Holthus, who spoke on being a conduit.

”It’s a celebration of what they have accomplished, they were chosen by a group of alumni to be in the program and fought off some stiff competition to get into it,” said Steve Altobello, chairman of Leadership Manhattan.

“Just become a great area, it’s a great area for entrepreneurs, we have seen the bio-terrorism facility we have seen K-state flourish, it’s just awesome to see the growth that’s happened here, and a lot of it is due to leadership Manhattan,” said Holthus.

Holthus also mentioned that seeing the growth and the time these individuals take is incredible to see as they will continue to pass on to the next class.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
4 bills freshly inked by Gov. Kelly, to soon become Kansas law
Former trainer of oldest killer whale in captivity says animal shouldn’t be released into ocean
Oldest killer whale in captivity shouldn’t be released back into ocean, says former trainer
FILE
Kansas High Court affirms couple legally married following death of husband
Daisy Skilling
Abilene teen accused of distributing fentanyl that killed teenage girl
A 23-year-old woman was killed Sunday evening in a utility terrain vehicle crash near McFarland...
Woman, 23, killed in Sunday evening UTV crash in Wabaunsee County

Latest News

More bills are on their way to the governor’s desk after passing through the Kansas Legislature.
KS Legislature Wrap: Born alive bill, ‘Women’s Bill of Rights’ sent to governor’s desk
Crews will move into the next phase of the Quincy St. Project and create a new street closure...
Crews to move into next phase of Quincy St. Project, new closure announced
Officials have warned that drivers will not be able to pass through two roundabouts north of...
Drivers warned two roundabouts north of Topeka to be temporarily impassable
Internationally recognized architect and accomplished educator and administrator Michael...
K-State’s College of Architecture, Planning and Design names new dean