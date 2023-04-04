Leadership Manhattan held its Class 2023 graduation

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Leadership Manhattan Class of 2023 graduation was held today in Manhattan at Four Point by Sheraton.

The event highlighted 18 individuals with their accomplishments throughout the community. Gail Urban was presented with the 2023 Lyle Butler Distinguished Leadership Award. The keynote speaker for the event was the voice of the Kansas City Chiefs, Mitch Holthus, who spoke on being a conduit.

”It’s a celebration of what they have accomplished, they were chosen by a group of alumni to be in the program and fought off some stiff competition to get into it,” said Steve Altobello, chairman of Leadership Manhattan.

“Just become a great area, it’s a great area for entrepreneurs, we have seen the bio-terrorism facility we have seen K-state flourish, it’s just awesome to see the growth that’s happened here, and a lot of it is due to leadership Manhattan,” said Holthus.

Holthus also mentioned that seeing the growth and the time these individuals take is incredible to see as they will continue to pass on to the next class.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.