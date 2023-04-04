Law enforcement present at USD 379 schools following bomb threat for Bitcoin

CLAY CENTER, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials are present at USD 379 schools following an email that threatened a bomb was planted in a school and would be detonated unless Bitcoin was paid.

Clay County Schools USD 379 Superintendent Brett Nelson says on Tuesday, April 4, in a letter to families that a member of the school board recently received an email from an unknown address. The email claimed the sender had, “planted bombs on the inside and also requested bitcoins.”

Officials indicated that no school or specific location was listed in the email, however, a number of other districts appear to have been on the receive list.

Nelson said the district has coordinated with local law enforcement officials and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Local law enforcement will also be present in all USD 379 schools on Tuesday.

Officials said school buildings have been inspected, checked for open doors and windows and were also swept in search of anything unusual or out of the ordinary.

“We have no reason to believe there is any credit to this threat,” Nelson said. “We will continue to coordinate with local law enforcement and the KBI. As more information comes in we will share it.”

Nelson also said he had been notified that similar emails to the one received in this district have been received not only in Kansas but nationwide. The emails also were not only sent to schools, they were sent to hospitals and other businesses as well.

“Nothing suspicious has been identified in any of our buildings,” Nelson reassured families.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation tells 13 NEWS that several districts in Kansas received similar threats. Officials will work closely with state and federal law enforcement partners - as well as school officials and the Kansas Department of Education’s Safe and Secure Schools Unit.

“Law enforcement may be more visible, but at this time there are no actionable threats in Kansas,” said a spokesperson for the KBI.

The news comes as Clay County, Nebraska, Emergency Operations Center notified the community that a separate credible threat was actually found at one of its schools.

“An outside credible threat was made to a Sandy Creek student, 911 was called,” said a spokesperson for the Nebraska county. “The school went into immediate lockdown.”

The Clay County, Neb., Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management were activated and on scene at the school immediately along with the Nebraska State Patrol and off-duty law enforcement activated as part of the Active Threat Response plan.

Officials said the party responsible for the threat was arrested in Hastings and an investigation remains ongoing.

Due to high emotions, officials also said the school has postponed scheduled sporting events with future dates to be decided.

The two events are not believed to be related.

