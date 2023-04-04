KU Debate teams place in National Debate Tournament

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two University of Kansas Debate teams advanced to elimination rounds of the 77th National Debate Tournament on March 31 to April 4 in Chantilly, Va.

The University of Kansas announced the team of seniors Mickey McMahon, Leawood, and Michael Scott, Glenview, Ill., placed in the Elite Eight while the team of seniors Jimin Park, Topeka, and Jet Semrick, Prairie Village, advanced to the Sweet 16. Both teams finished in the top 10 teams in the country.

The University of Kansas said every team in the 78-team field debates eight times over three days, with the top 32 teams advancing to a single-elimination bracket. Two KU teams qualified for the single-elimination bracket by winning six of eight debates in the preliminary rounds. They advanced to the single-elimination rounds as the seventh and 10th seeds.

McMahon and Scott began the tournament with four straight wins over two teams from the University of West Georgia then teams from the University of Iowa and the University of Minnesota before losing to the third-ranked team in the country from Wake Forest University. They then defeated the second-ranked team in the country from Emory University and the fifth-ranked team in the country from Wake Forest University before losing to Georgetown University in the 8th and final preliminary round debate.

Park and Semrick won their first three debates, defeating a team from Wake Forest University, Tufts University, and the University of Kentucky before suffering their first loss to a team from the University of Michigan but bounced back with a win over another team from Emory University in their 8th debate.

University of Kansas said in the round of 32, McMahon and Scott defeated a team from Wake Forest University while Park and Semrick defeated a team from the University of West Georgia. As the 7th and 10th seeds, the two KU teams met in the Sweet 16, and instead of debating, the higher-seeded team advanced to the Elite Eight.

In the Elite Eight, McMahon and Scott met the second-seeded team from Wake Forest University that they had lost to in the preliminary rounds, and Wake won to advance to the Final Four. Wake Forest would go on to defeat Dartmouth College in the semifinals and the University of Michigan in the championship debate to win the NDT Championship.

A third KU team of freshman Jiyoon Park, Topeka, and John Marshall, Lawrence, finished the preliminary rounds with four wins and four losses and narrowly missed qualifying for the single elimination debates. They collected wins over teams from Emory University, Towson University, the University of Kentucky, and Michigan State University.

McMahon and Scott also received individual debate awards as Scott was recognized as the 10th-place speaker and McMahon as the 12th-place speaker.

“I could not be prouder of the whole team for their contributions to the success of the teams at the NDT. The teams competing at the tournament prepared and debated with an elite level of rigor and passion,” said Brett Bricker, head coach and associate director of KU Debate. “I am particularly proud of the four seniors who completed their careers with an outstanding national tournament. The victories belong to more than just them, though. Dedicated alumni supported their efforts through funding and moral support. The graduate student coaches contributed countless hours of labor, and the other members of the squad helped prepare them for success.”

The NDT board of trustees awarded Bricker the George W. Ziegelmueller Award of Excellence in Education at the tournament’s opening assembly. The award recognizes a coach for their “commitment to academic excellence, excellence in debate pedagogy, and commitment to students’ personal and professional development.” Bricker is the third KU coach to receive the Zeigelmueller award, joining Donn Parson (2003) and Scott Harris (2006).

“This award is a reflection of Brett’s incredible excellence as a debate coach, as an educator, and as an individual who cares deeply about his students,” said Harris, the David B. Pittaway Director of Debate at KU. “As someone who debated for and coached with Dr. Ziegelmueller, I know that he would have been proud to have Brett Bricker win the award named in his honor. We are very proud of Brett and thankful for his dedication to KU Debate.”

