KS Legislature Wrap: Born alive bill, ‘Women’s Bill of Rights’ sent to governor’s desk

(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More bills are on their way to the governor’s desk after passing through the Kansas Legislature.

SB 180, or the ‘Women’s Bill of Rights,’ passed through the House Committee on Health and Human Services. The legislation legally defines male and female as biological sexes assigned at birth for government use.

House Bill 2313 defining “born alive” fetuses as any fetus with a heartbeat, muscle movement or pulsation of the umbilical cord; and requiring health care providers present at an attempted abortion to give it care regardless of the circumstance it was delivered.

House Bill 2053 calls for a state-funded primary to be held for the 2024 Presidential election. Voters would select their preferred candidate for their respective parties. The election is estimated to cost $5 million.

All three bills passed each chamber with enough votes to override a possible veto.

