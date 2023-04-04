Kansas’ Jalen Wilson jersey number to be retired

Kansas plans to retire forward Jalen Wilson's #10 at Allen Fieldhouse.
Kansas plans to retire forward Jalen Wilson's #10 at Allen Fieldhouse.(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks are planning to retire the #10 jersey number.

According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Kansas is planning to retire Jalen Wilson’s jersey at Allen Fieldhouse.

