Kansas’ Jalen Wilson jersey number to be retired
Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks are planning to retire the #10 jersey number.
According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Kansas is planning to retire Jalen Wilson’s jersey at Allen Fieldhouse.
Sources: Kansas is planning to retire Jalen Wilson's jersey at Allen Fieldhouse. The KU All-American just won the Julius Erving Award for the best SF in the country four years after breaking his ankle. Wilson will leave Lawrence as a National Champion and All-American.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 1, 2023
