K-State’s College of Architecture, Planning and Design names new dean

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Internationally recognized architect and accomplished educator and administrator Michael McClure has been named as the next dean of the Kansas State University College of Architecture, Planning, and Design.

Kansas State University announced McClure, associate dean of the College of Arts and distinguished professor of architecture and design at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, has been appointed to the post by K-State Provost Charles Taber following a national search. McClure will begin his new duties on July 1.

“Michael McClure is well prepared to lead APDesign into the future,” said Taber. “He is a visionary leader with a passion for education and a deep understanding of the design and planning professions. He is equipped to lead and continue to advance the college while ensuring we are preparing students for industry.”

Kansas State University indicated McClure will be responsible for providing leadership and direction of the college’s teaching, strategic planning, recruitment, alumni and partner outreach, and fundraising efforts. He will oversee a nationally recognized program with over 800 full-time students, and nearly 90 faculty and staff members engaged in the college’s nine-degree programs.

“I am honored to join the faculty and provide leadership for the College of Architecture, Planning & Design at Kansas State University,” said McClure. “The college’s momentum is extraordinary, and I look forward to working with the students, faculty, and staff to leverage that success toward a more vibrant future. Our professions have the privilege of working with society to develop strategies that make the world deeply meaningful and useful. The college is engaged with the university’s next-generation land-grant initiative and will continue to work toward vital, inclusive, and socially involved design professions.”

Kansas State University said McClure served as interim dean in the College of Arts from January 2021-2023 at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where he began as a faculty member in 2001. In addition to being named a distinguished professor, McClure’s teaching honors include Research Excellence Award and Advising Award. He has also held teaching positions at Louisiana State University, Tulane University, and Pratt Institute.

Kansas State University said McClure is a founding partner of Emery McClure Architecture in Lafayette and has received numerous professional awards and recognitions, including the prestigious Gorham P. Stevens Rome Prize for Architecture in 2008.

Before founding his private firm, McClure worked for Robert A. M. Stern Architects, Karen Bausman and Associates, and Richard Gluckman Architects.

McClure earned his Bachelor of Arts in Architecture from Washington University in St. Louis and a Master’s of Architecture from Columbia University.

